Issued: Mar 14, 2024 (3:51pm EDT)

EPA awards nearly $1.2M to student teams for innovative solutions to

environmental and public health challenges

WASHINGTON – Today, March 14, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

announced nearly $1.2 million, in funding to 16 college student teams to

research and develop innovative solutions that address environmental and

public health challenges as part of the Agency’s People, Prosperity, and the

Planet (P3) Program.

“EPA is pleased to mark the 20th anniversary of our P3 program by announcing

this impressive round of projects that are tackling critical issues such as

removing PFAS from water, combating harmful algal blooms, and materials

recovery and reuse,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s

Office of Research and Development. “I commend these hardworking and

creative students and look forward to seeing the results of their innovative

projects that are addressing some of our thorniest sustainability and

environmental challenges.”

EPA’s P3 program features a unique competition that offers teams of college

students hands-on experience to turn their creative design and engineering

ideas into reality, while also helping solve real-world environmental

challenges. The 16 recipients announced today will receive grants of up to

$75,000 to fund a two-year project. Students will propose innovative and

sustainable ideas and concepts and carry them through the research, design and

demonstration stages. During the second year of the award, student teams will

have the opportunity to showcase their designs at EPA’s National Student

Design Expo.

Teams from the following institutions are receiving funding via EPA’s 20th

Annual P3 awards:

Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, for Biochar-Enabled Platform for Enhanced

Destruction and Defluorination of Short-Chain Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl

Substances (PFAS) in Water

Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, New York, for Developing Reusable

and Antiviral Face Masks from Plastic Waste

Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado., for Open-Source Droplet Digital PCR

(ddPCR) System for the Rapid and Accurate Detection of Bacteria from

Environmental Water Samples

Mercer University, Macon, Georgia, for Navigating the Food-Energy-Water Nexus

through the Conversion of Food Waste to Biocrude

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey, for Two-dimensional

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2)-Based Field Effect Transistor Sensors for Airborne

PFAS Detection

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey, for Zirconium-modified

Mica Coupled with Nanobubbles for Enhanced Phosphorus Removal, Recovery, and

Reuse

Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia, for Production of Lithium

Carbonate from Geothermal Brine by Selective Extraction of Lithium Using a

Novel Ion Sieve Method

Queens University of Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina, for Biodiesel

Production from Ethanol and Glycerol: a Living Laboratory for STEM Students

The State University of New York at Binghamton, Binghamton, New York, for

Sensor on Wheels (SOW): A Field-Deployable Environmental Pathogen Detection

Tool

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida, for Solar-driven

Photodegradation of Microcystin Using a Novel Gold-decorated Nickel

Metalorganic Framework (Au/Ni-MOF)

University of Connecticut, Storrs, Connecticut, for 100% Compostable Packaging

Film

University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, for Enhancement of

PFAS-Contaminated Organic Wastes Treatment in Anaerobic Digestion by Carbon

Materials

University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, for Understanding and Predicting

Disparities in Organic Contaminant Levels in Blood among the U.S.

Population

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, for Cellulose-Metal Organic

Frameworks Hybrid Adsorbent for PFAS Removal from Water

Widener University, Chester, Pennsylvania, for Developing Geopolymer Cement

using Sewage Sludge Ash as Precursors

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, for 3D-Printed

Floating Photocatalyst Structures that Mimic Natural Objects to Combat Harmful

Algal Blooms

Learn more about this year’s recipients.

Learn more about EPA’s P3 Program.

Learn more about EPA’s National Student Design Expo Experience.

