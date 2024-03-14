(AGENPARL) – gio 14 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 14, 2024 (3:51pm EDT)
EPA awards nearly $1.2M to student teams for innovative solutions to
environmental and public health challenges
WASHINGTON – Today, March 14, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
announced nearly $1.2 million, in funding to 16 college student teams to
research and develop innovative solutions that address environmental and
public health challenges as part of the Agency’s People, Prosperity, and the
Planet (P3) Program.
“EPA is pleased to mark the 20th anniversary of our P3 program by announcing
this impressive round of projects that are tackling critical issues such as
removing PFAS from water, combating harmful algal blooms, and materials
recovery and reuse,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s
Office of Research and Development. “I commend these hardworking and
creative students and look forward to seeing the results of their innovative
projects that are addressing some of our thorniest sustainability and
environmental challenges.”
EPA’s P3 program features a unique competition that offers teams of college
students hands-on experience to turn their creative design and engineering
ideas into reality, while also helping solve real-world environmental
challenges. The 16 recipients announced today will receive grants of up to
$75,000 to fund a two-year project. Students will propose innovative and
sustainable ideas and concepts and carry them through the research, design and
demonstration stages. During the second year of the award, student teams will
have the opportunity to showcase their designs at EPA’s National Student
Design Expo.
Teams from the following institutions are receiving funding via EPA’s 20th
Annual P3 awards:
Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, for Biochar-Enabled Platform for Enhanced
Destruction and Defluorination of Short-Chain Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl
Substances (PFAS) in Water
Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, New York, for Developing Reusable
and Antiviral Face Masks from Plastic Waste
Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado., for Open-Source Droplet Digital PCR
(ddPCR) System for the Rapid and Accurate Detection of Bacteria from
Environmental Water Samples
Mercer University, Macon, Georgia, for Navigating the Food-Energy-Water Nexus
through the Conversion of Food Waste to Biocrude
New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey, for Two-dimensional
Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2)-Based Field Effect Transistor Sensors for Airborne
PFAS Detection
New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey, for Zirconium-modified
Mica Coupled with Nanobubbles for Enhanced Phosphorus Removal, Recovery, and
Reuse
Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia, for Production of Lithium
Carbonate from Geothermal Brine by Selective Extraction of Lithium Using a
Novel Ion Sieve Method
Queens University of Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina, for Biodiesel
Production from Ethanol and Glycerol: a Living Laboratory for STEM Students
The State University of New York at Binghamton, Binghamton, New York, for
Sensor on Wheels (SOW): A Field-Deployable Environmental Pathogen Detection
Tool
University of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida, for Solar-driven
Photodegradation of Microcystin Using a Novel Gold-decorated Nickel
Metalorganic Framework (Au/Ni-MOF)
University of Connecticut, Storrs, Connecticut, for 100% Compostable Packaging
Film
University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, for Enhancement of
PFAS-Contaminated Organic Wastes Treatment in Anaerobic Digestion by Carbon
Materials
University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, for Understanding and Predicting
Disparities in Organic Contaminant Levels in Blood among the U.S.
Population
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, for Cellulose-Metal Organic
Frameworks Hybrid Adsorbent for PFAS Removal from Water
Widener University, Chester, Pennsylvania, for Developing Geopolymer Cement
using Sewage Sludge Ash as Precursors
Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, for 3D-Printed
Floating Photocatalyst Structures that Mimic Natural Objects to Combat Harmful
Algal Blooms
Learn more about this year’s recipients.
Learn more about EPA’s P3 Program.
Learn more about EPA’s National Student Design Expo Experience.
