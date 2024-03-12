(AGENPARL) – mar 12 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 12, 2024 (2:10pm EDT)
EPA requires Dyno Nobel, Inc. to correct Clean Air Act violations at Cheyenne
Plant
Company pays fine, addresses Risk Management Program deficiencies
Cheyenne, Wyoming (March 12, 2024) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) today announced a Clean Air Act settlement in which Dyno Nobel, Inc.
(Dyno Nobel) has agreed to pay a $394,906 civil administrative penalty as part
of an ongoing, multi-step effort to address violations of Risk Management
Program (RMP) requirements at the company’s ammonium nitrate production
plant in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
An EPA inspection of the Dyno Nobel facility revealed several violations of
RMP requirements related to the management of ammonia and chlorine.
Deficiencies included failures to adhere to the Clean Air Act’s RMP
standards for process safety information, process hazard analysis, mechanical
integrity and operating procedures at the plant.
“EPA continues to protect communities by ensuring that facilities that
handle hazardous chemicals such as ammonia and chlorine comply with the safety
requirements intended to prevent accidents,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of
EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The
measures Dyno Nobel has taken in response to EPA’s compliance actions are
significantly reducing the risks of chemical releases that can harm residents,
workers and first responders.”
The settlement, filed as a Consent Agreement and entered through a Final Order
on March 8, 2024, follows Dyno Nobel’s recent successful completion of
several compliance actions required by a January 4, 2023, EPA Administrative
Compliance Order on Consent (AOC). The company has been responsive to the
prior order and has corrected all identified deficiencies to reduce the
possibility of an accidental release or other harm.
This settlement is part of EPA’s National Enforcement and Compliance
Initiative to reduce risks from chemical accidents. The initiative focuses on
improving compliance with environmental laws within the chemical manufacturing
industry sector, where accidental chemical releases can pose serious risks to
human health and the environment.
The Dyno Nobel facility is subject to Clean Air Act RMP regulations because it
stores and processes large quantities of ammonia and chlorine. The RMP rule
requires facilities holding more than 10,000 pounds of ammonia or 2,500 pounds
of chlorine to develop a site-specific risk management plan and submit that
plan to EPA.
Risk management plans address the proper design and maintenance of equipment
such as pipes and vessels, a facility’s emergency preparedness and the
ability to minimize releases that may occur. These plans provide valuable
information to local fire, police and emergency response personnel to prepare
for and respond to chemical emergencies. Making these plans available to the
public also fosters communication and awareness to improve accident prevention
and emergency response practices at the local level.
For more information on the Clean Air Act and RMP rule requirements, please
visit the EPA RMP rule webpage.
