Issued: Mar 12, 2024

EPA requires Dyno Nobel, Inc. to correct Clean Air Act violations at Cheyenne

Plant

Company pays fine, addresses Risk Management Program deficiencies

Cheyenne, Wyoming (March 12, 2024) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

(EPA) today announced a Clean Air Act settlement in which Dyno Nobel, Inc.

(Dyno Nobel) has agreed to pay a $394,906 civil administrative penalty as part

of an ongoing, multi-step effort to address violations of Risk Management

Program (RMP) requirements at the company’s ammonium nitrate production

plant in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

An EPA inspection of the Dyno Nobel facility revealed several violations of

RMP requirements related to the management of ammonia and chlorine.

Deficiencies included failures to adhere to the Clean Air Act’s RMP

standards for process safety information, process hazard analysis, mechanical

integrity and operating procedures at the plant.

“EPA continues to protect communities by ensuring that facilities that

handle hazardous chemicals such as ammonia and chlorine comply with the safety

requirements intended to prevent accidents,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of

EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The

measures Dyno Nobel has taken in response to EPA’s compliance actions are

significantly reducing the risks of chemical releases that can harm residents,

workers and first responders.”

The settlement, filed as a Consent Agreement and entered through a Final Order

on March 8, 2024, follows Dyno Nobel’s recent successful completion of

several compliance actions required by a January 4, 2023, EPA Administrative

Compliance Order on Consent (AOC). The company has been responsive to the

prior order and has corrected all identified deficiencies to reduce the

possibility of an accidental release or other harm.

This settlement is part of EPA’s National Enforcement and Compliance

Initiative to reduce risks from chemical accidents. The initiative focuses on

improving compliance with environmental laws within the chemical manufacturing

industry sector, where accidental chemical releases can pose serious risks to

human health and the environment.

The Dyno Nobel facility is subject to Clean Air Act RMP regulations because it

stores and processes large quantities of ammonia and chlorine. The RMP rule

requires facilities holding more than 10,000 pounds of ammonia or 2,500 pounds

of chlorine to develop a site-specific risk management plan and submit that

plan to EPA.

Risk management plans address the proper design and maintenance of equipment

such as pipes and vessels, a facility’s emergency preparedness and the

ability to minimize releases that may occur. These plans provide valuable

information to local fire, police and emergency response personnel to prepare

for and respond to chemical emergencies. Making these plans available to the

public also fosters communication and awareness to improve accident prevention

and emergency response practices at the local level.

For more information on the Clean Air Act and RMP rule requirements, please

visit the EPA RMP rule webpage.

