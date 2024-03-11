Close Menu
Opportunity for Press: Senior EPA Officials Visit Navajo Nation, Highlight Superfund Sites List

(AGENPARL) – lun 11 marzo 2024 PRESS INVITED
Opportunity for Press: Senior EPA Officials Visit Navajo Nation, Highlight Superfund Sites List Addition
COVE – On March 15, in an event open to the media, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Martha Guzman will join EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator Cliff Villa, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Carl Slater, Navajo Nation EPA Director Stephen Etsitty, other experts, and community leaders to discuss abandoned uranium mine cleanups under the EPA Superfund Program. The Lukachukai Mountain Mining District was recently added to the National Priorities List as a Superfund site and is the first in the Navajo Nation.
Who:
1. EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator for Land and Emergency Management Cliff Villa
2. EPA Regional Administrator Martha Guzman
3. Navajo Nation Council Delegate Carl Slater
4. Navajo Nation EPA Director Stephen Etsitty
What: A press event to highlight additions to the Superfund Sites List. Following remarks, Deputy Assistant Administrator Villa and Regional Administrator Guzman will be available for questions from the press.
Where: Cove, Arizona (Apache County)
Note: Location will be provided upon RSVP.
When: Friday, March 15, TBD am, Arizona Time.
______________________
Environmental Protection Agency, 1201 Elm Street, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75270 United States

