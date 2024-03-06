Close Menu
Trending
mercoledì 6 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Media Invite: CUT and W&RSETA launch Research Leadership Chair

By Nessun commento1 Min Read

(AGENPARL) – mer 06 marzo 2024 [COMMUNICATIONS AND MARKETING]
MEDIA INVITE
CUT and W&RSETA launch Research Leadership Chair
6 March 2024
The Central University of Technology, Free State (CUT) Vice Chancellor and Principal, Prof.Pamela Dube and the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mkhwanazi will be launching the CUT and W&RSETA Research Leadership Chair.
Date: 6 March 2024
Time: 12:00 – 14:00
Venue: Monte Bello Estate (Farm Tafelkop, Vaalbank Suid Free State, Bloemfontein Free State, 9301)
More about CUT
CUT is the foremost higher education institution in the heartland of South Africa, dedicated to quality education and training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. CUT boasts pockets of excellence, including a premier hotel school and leading research and innovation platforms, i.e. world-class 3D printing technology through medical product development.
For more information about CUT visit http://www.cut.ac.za
END…/
For media-related information contact
Kind regards,
Ms Seithati Semenokane
Journalist / Media Relations Specialist
Communications & Marketing
Resources & Operations
Vision 2030
The Central University of Technology. Shaping the future through innovation
as a leading African University of Technology.
====================================================

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl