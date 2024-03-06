(AGENPARL) – mer 06 marzo 2024 [COMMUNICATIONS AND MARKETING]
MEDIA INVITE
CUT and W&RSETA launch Research Leadership Chair
6 March 2024
The Central University of Technology, Free State (CUT) Vice Chancellor and Principal, Prof.Pamela Dube and the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mkhwanazi will be launching the CUT and W&RSETA Research Leadership Chair.
Date: 6 March 2024
Time: 12:00 – 14:00
Venue: Monte Bello Estate (Farm Tafelkop, Vaalbank Suid Free State, Bloemfontein Free State, 9301)
More about CUT
CUT is the foremost higher education institution in the heartland of South Africa, dedicated to quality education and training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. CUT boasts pockets of excellence, including a premier hotel school and leading research and innovation platforms, i.e. world-class 3D printing technology through medical product development.
For more information about CUT visit http://www.cut.ac.za
