Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) Hosts Graphite Supply Chain Deep-Dive Meeting at PDAC

Media Note

March 4, 2024

The partners of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) held a Graphite Supply Chain Deep-Dive meeting on March 4 in Toronto, following the MSP principals’ meeting on March 3. The graphite meeting was hosted by the Government of the Republic of Korea, in cooperation with the MSP partners, including the United States, the current chair of the MSP. In-sun Kang, the 2nd Vice Foreign Minister of Korea, Jose W. Fernandez, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, and Kerstin Jorna, Director General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs of the European Commission provided opening remarks.

The meeting convened government officials, critical minerals experts, and financial institutions from partner countries of the MSP, along with companies operating in the global graphite supply chain. MSP partners were also joined by other critical minerals-producing countries including Tanzania. The participants discussed ways to enhance cooperation in strengthening the global supply chain of graphite, one of the key critical minerals essential for the global clean energy transition.

Participants engaged in discussions on the challenges of the global graphite supply chain, ways to increase global graphite production, major graphite projects, and financial tools available for graphite projects. Market experts voiced the importance of international cooperation in strengthening global graphite supply chains, ranging from exploration and production to processing, refining, and recycling. Participants additionally called for global cooperation in research and development, and in sustainable and responsible mining for critical minerals at various stages of development. MSP partners also exchanged views on ways to facilitate private sector investment through public-private cooperation for sustainable critical minerals development.

Building upon the MSP’s commitments to high environmental, social, and governance standards in the global minerals sector, the MSP partners will continue to work closely together to catalyze private sector investment and cooperation in diversifying global graphite supply chains.

