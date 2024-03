(AGENPARL) – mar 05 marzo 2024 March 1, 2024 – Commodities Trading Company Will Pay More Than $661 Million to Resolve Foreign Bribery Case;

Gunvor S.A. (Gunvor), an international commodities trading company based in Switzerland, has pleaded guilty to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/commodities-trading-company-will-pay-over-661m-to-resolve-foreign-bribery-case

