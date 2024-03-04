BMW Group Press release: Start of construction for high-voltage battery assembly plant in Thailand

(AGENPARL) – lun 04 marzo 2024 Corporate Communications
4 March 2024
BMW Group launches construction of high-voltage battery
assembly plant in Thailand
+++ BMW Group readies next production site for BEV manufacturing +++
Production launch of new electric model in second half of 2025 +++ In-house
production of Gen-5 high-voltage batteries to be established at Rayong site in
Thailand +++
Rayong, Thailand. After a joint ground-breaking ceremony with Milan
Nedeljković, Board Member for Production, representatives of the Thai
government and the German ambassador to Thailand Ernst Reichel,
construction work is underway for the BMW Group’s own local manufacturing
facility for Gen-5 high-voltage batteries. With that, the BMW Group is readying
yet another production facility to manufacture fully electric vehicles, with local
BEV production scheduled to start in the second half of 2025.
“Local production of high-voltage batteries in Rayong is the next logical step in
the continued electrification of our production network. Once again, the principle
of ‘local for local’ applies, supporting economic development, employment
opportunities and knowledge transfer in Thailand and the ASEAN region,” said
Milan Nedeljković, Board Member for Production at BMW AG, at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The forthcoming high-voltage battery assembly facility will have a footprint of
4,000 square metres and is an important addition to the business activities of
BMW Group Manufacturing Thailand. The new assembly line will convert
imported battery cells into modules that will then be integrated into high-voltage
batteries. The BMW Group has invested more than 1.6 billion baht (approx. 42
million euros) in the project, a significant share of which – almost 1.4 billion baht
(approx. 36 million euros) – will be used to buy state-of-the-art equipment and
systems.
The BMW Group has been producing high-voltage batteries in Thailand for
locally made plug-in hybrids since 2019. Plant Rayong manufactures around
two dozen BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad models for the Thai as well as various
ASEAN markets. In 2023 output totalled more than 12,000 cars and almost
11,000 motorcycles.
Comprehensive training programme
Employees will undergo comprehensive training programmes, which will be
delivered in the global production network with the aim of improving the
technical skills of local staff through knowledge transfer. The investment in
professional training and development also underscores the BMW Group’s
commitment to advancing the Thai economy.
Joint education programme with UNICEF – also in Thailand
As well as developing its own workforce, the BMW Group is very much involved
in boosting industry in Thailand and the global transition to mobility solutions
that help conserve resources. This year it is collaborating with UNICEF in
Thailand to improve career opportunities for young people through a targeted
STEM education programme, training and careers advice.
