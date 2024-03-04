BMW Group Press release: Start of construction for high-voltage battery assembly plant in Thailand

(AGENPARL) – lun 04 marzo 2024 Corporate Communications

BMW Group launches construction of high-voltage battery

assembly plant in Thailand

+++ BMW Group readies next production site for BEV manufacturing +++

Production launch of new electric model in second half of 2025 +++ In-house

production of Gen-5 high-voltage batteries to be established at Rayong site in

Thailand +++

Rayong, Thailand. After a joint ground-breaking ceremony with Milan

Nedeljković, Board Member for Production, representatives of the Thai

government and the German ambassador to Thailand Ernst Reichel,

construction work is underway for the BMW Group’s own local manufacturing

facility for Gen-5 high-voltage batteries. With that, the BMW Group is readying

yet another production facility to manufacture fully electric vehicles, with local

BEV production scheduled to start in the second half of 2025.

“Local production of high-voltage batteries in Rayong is the next logical step in

the continued electrification of our production network. Once again, the principle

of ‘local for local’ applies, supporting economic development, employment

opportunities and knowledge transfer in Thailand and the ASEAN region,” said

Milan Nedeljković, Board Member for Production at BMW AG, at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The forthcoming high-voltage battery assembly facility will have a footprint of

4,000 square metres and is an important addition to the business activities of

BMW Group Manufacturing Thailand. The new assembly line will convert

imported battery cells into modules that will then be integrated into high-voltage

batteries. The BMW Group has invested more than 1.6 billion baht (approx. 42

million euros) in the project, a significant share of which – almost 1.4 billion baht

(approx. 36 million euros) – will be used to buy state-of-the-art equipment and

systems.

The BMW Group has been producing high-voltage batteries in Thailand for

locally made plug-in hybrids since 2019. Plant Rayong manufactures around

two dozen BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad models for the Thai as well as various

ASEAN markets. In 2023 output totalled more than 12,000 cars and almost

11,000 motorcycles.

Comprehensive training programme

Employees will undergo comprehensive training programmes, which will be

delivered in the global production network with the aim of improving the

technical skills of local staff through knowledge transfer. The investment in

professional training and development also underscores the BMW Group’s

commitment to advancing the Thai economy.

Joint education programme with UNICEF – also in Thailand

As well as developing its own workforce, the BMW Group is very much involved

in boosting industry in Thailand and the global transition to mobility solutions

that help conserve resources. This year it is collaborating with UNICEF in

Thailand to improve career opportunities for young people through a targeted

STEM education programme, training and careers advice.

