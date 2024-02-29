Close Menu
Secretary Blinken to Honor 2024 Department of State International Women of Courage Awardees at the White House

Office of the Spokesperson
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden will honor a group of extraordinary women selected for the Department of State’s 18th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award Ceremony on Monday, March 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the White House.
The Department’s annual IWOC Award recognizes women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, and gender equity and equality – often at great personal risk and sacrifice. Since 2007, the Department of State has recognized more than 190 women from 90 countries.
The ceremony will be open to pre-credentialed media and streamed live on whitehouse.gov/live  [ http://whitehouse.gov/live ] and www.state.gov [ https://www.state.gov ].
Following the IWOC ceremony, the awardees will participate in an International Visitor Leadership Program, the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program, where they will meet with American counterparts.
