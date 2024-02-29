(AGENPARL) – gio 29 febbraio 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Call with German State Secretary Bagger [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-campbells-call-with-german-state-secretary-bagger/ ] 02/29/2024 04:33 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell spoke with German Foreign Office State Secretary Thomas Bagger to reiterate our committed support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war. They also discussed efforts to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from expanding and the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

