mercoledì 28 Febbraio 2024
Agenparl English

Trilateral Migration Ministerial with Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States

2 Mins Read

02/27/2024
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host a Trilateral Migration Ministerial with Guatemala and Mexico on February 28, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken will lead a discussion focused on actions to strengthen humane migration management, joint collaboration to address the root causes of irregular migration and displacement, and ways to expand lawful pathways in the Western Hemisphere.
Secretary Blinken will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Richard Verma, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, and U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco at the meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Barcena and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Martinez.
