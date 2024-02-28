(AGENPARL) – mer 28 febbraio 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Trilateral Migration Ministerial with Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States [ https://www.state.gov/trilateral-migration-ministerial-with-guatemala-mexico-and-the-united-states/ ] 02/27/2024 09:20 PM EST

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host a Trilateral Migration Ministerial with Guatemala and Mexico on February 28, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken will lead a discussion focused on actions to strengthen humane migration management, joint collaboration to address the root causes of irregular migration and displacement, and ways to expand lawful pathways in the Western Hemisphere.

Secretary Blinken will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Richard Verma, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, and U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco at the meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Barcena and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Martinez.

