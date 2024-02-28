(AGENPARL) – mer 28 febbraio 2024 Issued: Feb 28, 2024 (11:30am EST)
Biden-Harris Administration invests $3B into clean ports as part of President
Biden’s Investing in America agenda
EPA opens two grant competitions — funding zero-emission port equipment,
infrastructure and planning to tackle the climate crisis, reduce pollution,
and advance environmental justice
WASHINGTON — Today, Feb. 28, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
announced the launch of the $3 billion Clean Ports Program to fund
zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure to tackle the climate crisis
and improve air quality at U.S. ports as part of President Biden’s Investing
in America agenda. The funding opportunities were created under President
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act — the largest climate investment in
history — and will advance environmental justice by reducing diesel
pollution from U.S. ports in surrounding communities, while creating
good-paying jobs. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan made this announcement at
an event in Wilmington, North Carolina with Governor Roy Cooper today as part
of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America tour.
“Our nation’s ports are among the busiest in the world, helping us to
create good jobs here in America, move goods, and grow our economy,” said
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Today’s historic funding announcement
reflects President Biden’s vision of growing our economy while ensuring
America leads in creating globally competitive solutions of the future. Today
we’re making $3 billion available to install cleaner and more efficient
technologies while cutting air pollution to protect the people who work at and
live near ports.”
“Our country’s ports feed our supply chains to put food on our tables,
keep our businesses running and provide for our everyday needs,” said
Governor Roy Cooper. “We are deeply grateful to the Biden Administration for
the investments that have helped fix our supply chain, rebuild our
infrastructure and create thousands of good paying clean energy jobs.”
“Communities living near America’s ports have borne the brunt of some of
the worst air pollution coming from shipping, trucking, and maritime
industries,” said John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for
International Climate Policy. “Today’s historic announcement from EPA is
an investment in a cleaner, healthier future for those communities.”
“President Biden and Vice President Harris believe every person deserves
clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment. Communities near our
nation’s ports are disproportionately impacted by air pollution and other
environmental hazards, and this funding will help reduce emissions while
creating good-paying jobs as we transition to a clean energy future,” said
White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory.
“Today’s announcement will help ensure families who live, work, and play
near our ports have cleaner air to breathe and a healthier environment as we
work to advance the President’s ambitious environmental justice agenda.”
“For decades, ports have been hubs of pollution — but thanks to President
Biden, we are turning them into hubs of American innovation,” said Assistant
to the President and National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi. “There’s an
incredible array of new technologies that can make ports cleaner and greener,
all while creating good-paying jobs and strengthening American supply chains.
The Clean Ports Program is demonstrating how these technologies can work
together to deliver clean air for our children, cut down on harmful climate
pollution, and achieve fully zero-emission operations. That’s a gamechanger
for port communities, for workers, and for America’s economy. That’s
environmental justice – long overdue.”
The Clean Ports Program will help advance the President’s commitment to
environmental justice and the Justice40 Initiative, which sets the goal that
40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments in climate, clean
energy, and other areas flow to disadvantaged communities that are
marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution. In addition to
these efforts, EPA strived to ensure that near-port community engagement and
equity considerations are at the forefront of our program design, including by
evaluating applications on the extent and quality of community engagement
efforts.
The Clean Ports Program is designed to help ports across the country
transition to fully zero-emissions operations — serving as a catalyst for
transformational change across the freight sector. To achieve this, EPA is
releasing two separate Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) as part of the
$3 billion. The nearly $2.8 billion Zero-Emission Technology Deployment
Competition will directly fund zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure
to reduce mobile source emissions at U.S. ports. Eligible uses of funding
include human-operated and maintained zero-emission cargo handling equipment,
harbor craft and other vessels, electric charging and hydrogen fueling
infrastructure, and a number of other technology investments. Applications
under this competition will be evaluated under multiple tiers in order to
ensure that funds are distributed across ports of different sizes and types,
and to ensure funding for ports serving Tribal communities.
The approximately $150 million Climate and Air Quality Planning Competition
will fund climate and air quality planning activities at U.S. ports —
including emissions inventories, strategy analysis, community engagement, and
resiliency measure identification. Together, these opportunities will advance
next-generation, clean technologies that will more safely and efficiently
drive the movement of goods and passengers at our nation’s ports, a critical
part of America’s supply chain infrastructure while reducing pollution and
advancing environmental justice.
The funding for the two grant competitions is available to port authorities;
state, regional, local, or Tribal agencies that have jurisdiction over a port
authority or port; air pollution control agencies; and private entities that
apply in partnership with an eligible entity above, and that own, operate or
use facilities, cargo-handling equipment, transportation equipment, or related
technology of a port. The funding can be used for projects at water ports
(coastal and inland) as well as projects at facilities where goods are
transferred between rail cars and trucks (dry ports).
Ports are the transportation and commerce hubs that make the U.S. economy hum.
In our global economy, efficient and effective ports are central to our
economic viability and prosperity. At the same time, they are places where
large concentrations of diesel equipment converge — including ships, trucks,
rail, and non-road machinery. These diesel engines, particularly older engines
found in many ports, operate near where people live, work, and play, emitting
air pollution that can harm human health and contribute to climate change.
This historic investment in clean technologies at ports that reduce exposure
to air pollution will protect public health, particularly for communities
surrounding ports. The Clean Ports Program will also help to ensure that
meaningful community engagement and emissions reduction planning are port
industry standard practices.
The new program builds on the success of EPA’s Ports Initiative and the
Diesel Emissions Reduction Act programs, which have invested over $196 million
to implement 207 diesel emissions reduction projects at ports with an
additional $88 million to multi-sector projects that involve ports. Using the
Ports Initiative and DERA’s strong foundation as a launchpad, the Clean
Ports Program will drive transformational change across the freight sector.
This new Clean Ports Program is one of several complementary programs funded
by the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that can help
reduce emissions at ports, including the Department of Transportation’s Port
Infrastructure Development Program, which will be releasing a NOFO shortly.
Visit a new interagency webpage summarizing federal funding opportunities for
low- to zero-emission port technologies.
In addition to protecting human health and the environment, the program will
create new jobs in the domestic clean energy sector and enhance U.S. economic
competitiveness, through innovation, installation, maintenance, and operation
of zero-emissions equipment and infrastructure. The program’s historic
investment in zero-emission port technology will promote and ensure the U.S.
position as a global leader in clean technologies.
The deadline to apply for the two Clean Ports Program NOFOs is May 28.
Eligible applicants can apply for funding through one or both NOFOs.
Zero-Emission Technology Deployment Competition NOFO
Climate and Air Quality Planning Competition NOFO
To learn more about the Clean Ports Program, applicant eligibility, selection
process, and informational webinar dates, please visit the Clean Ports Program
