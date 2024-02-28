(AGENPARL) – mer 28 febbraio 2024 Issued: Feb 28, 2024 (11:30am EST)

Biden-Harris Administration invests $3B into clean ports as part of President

Biden’s Investing in America agenda

EPA opens two grant competitions — funding zero-emission port equipment,

infrastructure and planning to tackle the climate crisis, reduce pollution,

and advance environmental justice

WASHINGTON — Today, Feb. 28, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

announced the launch of the $3 billion Clean Ports Program to fund

zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure to tackle the climate crisis

and improve air quality at U.S. ports as part of President Biden’s Investing

in America agenda. The funding opportunities were created under President

Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act — the largest climate investment in

history — and will advance environmental justice by reducing diesel

pollution from U.S. ports in surrounding communities, while creating

good-paying jobs. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan made this announcement at

an event in Wilmington, North Carolina with Governor Roy Cooper today as part

of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America tour.

“Our nation’s ports are among the busiest in the world, helping us to

create good jobs here in America, move goods, and grow our economy,” said

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Today’s historic funding announcement

reflects President Biden’s vision of growing our economy while ensuring

America leads in creating globally competitive solutions of the future. Today

we’re making $3 billion available to install cleaner and more efficient

technologies while cutting air pollution to protect the people who work at and

live near ports.”

“Our country’s ports feed our supply chains to put food on our tables,

keep our businesses running and provide for our everyday needs,” said

Governor Roy Cooper. “We are deeply grateful to the Biden Administration for

the investments that have helped fix our supply chain, rebuild our

infrastructure and create thousands of good paying clean energy jobs.”

“Communities living near America’s ports have borne the brunt of some of

the worst air pollution coming from shipping, trucking, and maritime

industries,” said John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for

International Climate Policy. “Today’s historic announcement from EPA is

an investment in a cleaner, healthier future for those communities.”

“President Biden and Vice President Harris believe every person deserves

clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment. Communities near our

nation’s ports are disproportionately impacted by air pollution and other

environmental hazards, and this funding will help reduce emissions while

creating good-paying jobs as we transition to a clean energy future,” said

White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory.

“Today’s announcement will help ensure families who live, work, and play

near our ports have cleaner air to breathe and a healthier environment as we

work to advance the President’s ambitious environmental justice agenda.”

“For decades, ports have been hubs of pollution — but thanks to President

Biden, we are turning them into hubs of American innovation,” said Assistant

to the President and National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi. “There’s an

incredible array of new technologies that can make ports cleaner and greener,

all while creating good-paying jobs and strengthening American supply chains.

The Clean Ports Program is demonstrating how these technologies can work

together to deliver clean air for our children, cut down on harmful climate

pollution, and achieve fully zero-emission operations. That’s a gamechanger

for port communities, for workers, and for America’s economy. That’s

environmental justice – long overdue.”

The Clean Ports Program will help advance the President’s commitment to

environmental justice and the Justice40 Initiative, which sets the goal that

40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments in climate, clean

energy, and other areas flow to disadvantaged communities that are

marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution. In addition to

these efforts, EPA strived to ensure that near-port community engagement and

equity considerations are at the forefront of our program design, including by

evaluating applications on the extent and quality of community engagement

efforts.

The Clean Ports Program is designed to help ports across the country

transition to fully zero-emissions operations — serving as a catalyst for

transformational change across the freight sector. To achieve this, EPA is

releasing two separate Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) as part of the

$3 billion. The nearly $2.8 billion Zero-Emission Technology Deployment

Competition will directly fund zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure

to reduce mobile source emissions at U.S. ports. Eligible uses of funding

include human-operated and maintained zero-emission cargo handling equipment,

harbor craft and other vessels, electric charging and hydrogen fueling

infrastructure, and a number of other technology investments. Applications

under this competition will be evaluated under multiple tiers in order to

ensure that funds are distributed across ports of different sizes and types,

and to ensure funding for ports serving Tribal communities.

The approximately $150 million Climate and Air Quality Planning Competition

will fund climate and air quality planning activities at U.S. ports —

including emissions inventories, strategy analysis, community engagement, and

resiliency measure identification. Together, these opportunities will advance

next-generation, clean technologies that will more safely and efficiently

drive the movement of goods and passengers at our nation’s ports, a critical

part of America’s supply chain infrastructure while reducing pollution and

advancing environmental justice.

The funding for the two grant competitions is available to port authorities;

state, regional, local, or Tribal agencies that have jurisdiction over a port

authority or port; air pollution control agencies; and private entities that

apply in partnership with an eligible entity above, and that own, operate or

use facilities, cargo-handling equipment, transportation equipment, or related

technology of a port. The funding can be used for projects at water ports

(coastal and inland) as well as projects at facilities where goods are

transferred between rail cars and trucks (dry ports).

Ports are the transportation and commerce hubs that make the U.S. economy hum.

In our global economy, efficient and effective ports are central to our

economic viability and prosperity. At the same time, they are places where

large concentrations of diesel equipment converge — including ships, trucks,

rail, and non-road machinery. These diesel engines, particularly older engines

found in many ports, operate near where people live, work, and play, emitting

air pollution that can harm human health and contribute to climate change.

This historic investment in clean technologies at ports that reduce exposure

to air pollution will protect public health, particularly for communities

surrounding ports. The Clean Ports Program will also help to ensure that

meaningful community engagement and emissions reduction planning are port

industry standard practices.

The new program builds on the success of EPA’s Ports Initiative and the

Diesel Emissions Reduction Act programs, which have invested over $196 million

to implement 207 diesel emissions reduction projects at ports with an

additional $88 million to multi-sector projects that involve ports. Using the

Ports Initiative and DERA’s strong foundation as a launchpad, the Clean

Ports Program will drive transformational change across the freight sector.

This new Clean Ports Program is one of several complementary programs funded

by the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that can help

reduce emissions at ports, including the Department of Transportation’s Port

Infrastructure Development Program, which will be releasing a NOFO shortly.

Visit a new interagency webpage summarizing federal funding opportunities for

low- to zero-emission port technologies.

In addition to protecting human health and the environment, the program will

create new jobs in the domestic clean energy sector and enhance U.S. economic

competitiveness, through innovation, installation, maintenance, and operation

of zero-emissions equipment and infrastructure. The program’s historic

investment in zero-emission port technology will promote and ensure the U.S.

position as a global leader in clean technologies.

The deadline to apply for the two Clean Ports Program NOFOs is May 28.

Eligible applicants can apply for funding through one or both NOFOs.

Zero-Emission Technology Deployment Competition NOFO

Climate and Air Quality Planning Competition NOFO

To learn more about the Clean Ports Program, applicant eligibility, selection

process, and informational webinar dates, please visit the Clean Ports Program



