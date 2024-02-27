(AGENPARL) – mar 27 febbraio 2024 Issued: Feb 27, 2024 (1:58pm EST)

If you wish to unsubscribe please do so

here: http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKIiLAUfJX2sQlhu1tzKAOIu-2BU84uzAzSpWvmWyHnsNJDRYXWx5dlMz75Zp9ch-2BQlG6mQHPYjReZhS13hvd5qOopvR0Q_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FStq7t7x8FghKceVRpDYPJICZ1i4AZ6HHUQx1FcB5PUKnp5zm5-2FPTiXQaw12jxtz4CsV-2Bit9Q29rwrRpmLpCNutDam03JI2KrK3psuyuijltghjcoqBB-2BC7hp7KjpRyC5KV5JdjUtdSlfUE1d-2F2dK21auPIFJf8ka-2FNP90VnDohHxiaGKqUPDahaWgKaJAfG-2FD

EPA Invests $1 Million in New York State Communities Through UAlbany-Led

Community Air Monitoring Projects

ALBANY, N.Y. – Communities in New York’s Capital District and in other

areas of New York will get valuable data from two air monitoring projects

funded by $1 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under

its efforts to invest in communities across America. EPA recently awarded the

money to the University at Albany (UAlbany) for two community air quality

monitoring projects that will measure and reduce exposure to air pollutants

that affect public health. The funding is part of the Biden-Harris

Administration’s historic investment of $53.4 million in 132 air monitoring

projects in 37 states, funded by the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation

Reduction Act, to enhance air quality monitoring in communities that are

underserved and overburdened by pollution.

To celebrate the awards, EPA joined U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, Albany Mayor Kathy

Sheehan and other local stakeholders at Giffen Memorial Elementary School, a

future air monitoring site in Albany’s South End. UAlbany researchers

displayed an example of a low-cost air monitor and led a demonstration of

their mobile air monitoring van.

“Air pollution is a serious threat to the health and well-being of millions

of Americans, especially those who live in communities that are

disproportionately exposed to harmful emissions. The Biden-Harris

Administration is committed to investing in community-based solutions that

help improve air quality, protect public health, and advance environmental

justice,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “These air

monitoring projects are examples of how we can partner with local stakeholders

to support communities with data and tools they need to address their air

quality challenges and achieve their environmental goals.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos

said, “DEC applauds the Biden-Harris Administration, EPA Administrator

Michael Regan, and Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia for their continued

commitment to improving air quality, combating climate change, and

prioritizing environmental justice. The $1 million announced today will

complement ongoing efforts like DEC’s successful Community Air Monitoring

Initiative to obtain localized data that will help assess the air quality in

neighborhoods here in Albany and across the state.”

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this major federal investment that will enable

the University at Albany to conduct critical community air quality monitoring

projects here in our Capital Region and across New York State,” Congressman

Paul Tonko said. “Ever since I welcomed EPA Administrator Regan to speak

with residents and community leaders at Albany’s South End about the

importance of addressing inequities and environmental injustice, we’ve been

committed to helping alleviate those burdens and build healthier communities.

These awards are an example of taking in those important conversations and

transforming them into meaningful action. Thanks to our American Rescue Plan

and our Inflation Reduction Act, we are making significant strides to ensure

that our families have clean air to breathe. I’m grateful to EPA for

recognizing this need and taking steps to meet it, and I look forward to the

tremendous positive impact these projects will have on our Capital Region

communities.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “When I first became Mayor, I worked

tirelessly to secure air monitoring in Albany’s South End through a

partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

That study showed that our South End neighbors are disproportionately impacted

by particulates from truck traffic. The information gleaned from that study

was one of the ways we were able to convince large-volume vehicle operators to

change their route away from Ezra Prentice and to advocate for a replacement

of the Port of Albany road so we can eventually ban truck traffic from Pearl

Street. This effort led by Biden-Harris Administration and the EPA in

conjunction with SUNY University at Albany and the Albany City School District

will help us understand whether our past efforts are still working and

identify what additional pollutants – both outdoors and indoors – are present

in one of our most historically underserved communities. I applaud President

Biden, Vice President Harris, Congressman Tonko, and our state and local

partners for engaging in this important project.”

“The University at Albany is proud to partner on the EPA’s largest

investment for community air monitoring in its history,” said Thenkurussi

(Kesh) Kesavadas, UAlbany Vice President for Research & Economic Development.

“Air quality is a serious problem that is expected to worsen through climate

change. These two projects, led by faculty at our nationally renowned

Atmospheric Sciences Research Center and College of Nanotechnology, Science,

and Engineering, will play a key role in helping inform policy decisions and

protecting vulnerable populations, including those in underserved communities

who often experience higher pollution exposure levels.”

“We’re excited to be part of this important work that’s happening in our

community and in the South End in particular,” said City School District of

Albany Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter. “We’re also grateful to the EPA,

UAlbany, and our partners in city, state and federal government for their

focus on improving air quality for all of us.”

In August 2021, Congressman Tonko hosted EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan

during a visit to the Capital Regionto highlight a number of key priorities

the EPA has championed, including clean water infrastructure and environmental

justice. During this tour, the Administrator and Congressman held an

environmental justice discussion at Ezra Prentice Homes, where they heard

insights from residents and pledged federal action and support for investments

in public health protections and pollution reductions in the communities that

need them most.

Today’s announcement highlights EPA awards of nearly $500,000 each to two

UAlbany projects. The goal of the projects, led by researchers at UAlbany, is

to improve air quality and public health across underserved neighborhoods

across New York State.

NY Capital District Communities Air Quality Measurement Network. Working

closely with local partners, UAlbany researchers will use low-cost sensors to

measure the air quality inside and outside five community schools, such as the

Giffen Memorial School, and use a mobile lab to provide accurate measurements.

The researchers will analyze the data to estimate people’s exposure to air

pollution inside and outside their homes and suggest ways to make the air

cleaner and healthier. The project partners are Healthy Schools Network and

the City School District of Albany. The project covers five areas: Northeast

Albany, South Albany, Northwest Albany, North Troy, and East Schenectady. The

air monitors will measure carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, ozone, fine

particles and volatile organic compounds.

Promoting Sustainable Air Quality at Underserved Neighborhoods in New York

State. UAlbany researchers will use low-cost sensors to measure the air

quality inside and outside people’s homes in underserved neighborhoods in

the Capital District, Hudson Valley and Harlem. The researchers will work with

community leaders to understand and improve the air quality and public health.

The project covers seven areas: South End in Albany, Schenectady, Cohoes,

Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Harlem in Manhattan. The air monitors

will measure black carbon, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, ozone, nitrogen

oxides, fine particles, volatile organic compounds, and other air toxics.

Learn more about these and other winners on EPA’s American Rescue Plan’s

Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring Competitive Grant webpage.

Air Monitoring and Air Quality Sensors Grants under the Inflation Reduction

The funding EPA announced today is one piece of the overall Inflation

Reduction Act approach to improving air monitoring across the country. On Feb.

16, EPA announced the availability of an additional $81 million in funding

for eligible air agencies to expand and upgrade the nation’s air quality

monitoring networks, as well as approximately $2 million in funding to support

state, local, territorial and Tribal agencies in the deployment and operation

of air quality sensors in low-income and disadvantaged communities across the

United States. Together, these investments will provide critical resources to

ensure the sustainability of national air quality monitoring networks, helping

protect human health and the environment and ensuring Americans are breathing

cleaner air.

EPA encourages eligible entities to apply for funding as soon as possible and

no later than April 8, 2024. Details about the application process are

available on EPA’s Air Quality and Air Quality Sensors Grants website.

Find out more by visiting EPA’s Air Grants and Funding webpage.

Follow EPA Region 2 on X and visit our Facebook page. For more information

about EPA Region 2, visit our website.

720-595-8698

To unsubscribe or change your settings click here:

http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKKhIILjisBDEktm3-2BIos9X6j-2Bi8vggzDznbnkmZk-2BImzmRF5y2MnHBtjblVW-2BuHOVkAswnEYAYdh-2B0x05ZtoU8VcyOpdtIR0P2WDd-2BNWiVSrg-3D-3Dgoxf_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FStq7t7x8FghKceVRpDYPJICZ1i4AZ6HHUQx1FcB5PUKl-2FvjaUXjgi-2BMEIaH00jxqKjx4jAsOg3J-2Fe-2BYUO6cudAjPY9n9ZYC691iBFmSn04iUb0LRQyct9nSwDXU1liA6-2FqExOM9dNjNKMsUTP-2FUoxkhddSJ0GuKQvkDYyLqXz6esMlWvDXA5MfViILTV3h4e6