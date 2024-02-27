(AGENPARL) – mar 27 febbraio 2024 Issued: Feb 27, 2024 (1:55pm EST)

EPA Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funds for Cleanup at Tutu

Wellfields in St. Thomas, USVI

NEW YORK (February 27, 2024) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

(EPA) announced that the Tutu Wellfield in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands is

among the over 100 sites across the country getting more than $1 billion for

cleanup projects as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

This funding is made possible by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure

Law and will launch new cleanup projects at 25 Superfund sites and continue

other cleanups at over 85 Superfund sites.

Thousands of contaminated sites exist nationally due to hazardous waste being

dumped, left out in the open, or otherwise improperly managed. These sites can

include toxic chemicals from manufacturing facilities, processing plants,

landfills and mining, and can harm the health and well-being of local

communities in urban and rural areas. More than one in four Black and Hispanic

Americans live within three miles of a Superfund site.

“While we have addressed much of the risk posed by Tutu Wellfields, this

funding will help us complete the job by addressing more recently discovered

contamination that is spreading slowly over time,” said Regional

Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “This investment in America and in the U.S.

Virgin Islands builds on the historic progress we have already made in recent

years to ensure that communities living near the most serious uncontrolled, or

abandoned contaminated sites get the protections they deserve.”

“Today marks a historic moment for the U.S. Virgin Islands as we celebrate the

inclusion of the Tutu Wellfield in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

championed by President Biden. This legislation is a beacon of hope, promising

to breathe new life into our environmental restoration efforts. With this law,

USEPA is poised to launch critical cleanup projects at 25 Superfund sites,

including the Tutu Wellfield, and continue ongoing efforts at over 85

Superfund sites. Our commitment to safeguarding our land, water, and air is

unwavering, and this funding will empower us to address contamination, restore

ecosystems, and protect public health,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Governor

Bryan. “I extend my deepest gratitude to President Biden and his

administration, and all those who worked tirelessly to make this legislation a

reality. Let us move forward with purpose, knowing that our actions today

shape the legacy we leave behind. The U.S. Virgin Islands is ready to lead the

way toward a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.”

“President Biden’s vision of making major investments to build resilience

against climate change continues to come to fruition here in our territory

with another award from the Inflation Reduction Act. The Tutu Wellfield in St.

Thomas has long posed significant environmental hazards due to its industrial

contamination, and I commend the EPA for identifying it for action,” said

Representative Stacey Plaskett. “We know that there are other sites like

this one across our territory and it is my hope that this will be one of many

EPA funding awards for much needed environmental remediation in the Virgin

Islands.”

The Tutu Wellfield site is located in the Anna’s Retreat section of St.

Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. The site was used for textile

manufacturing and industrial-scale dry cleaning from 1969-1978. Industrial

waste, including spent dry-cleaning waste, drums, and floor drain discharge

were released from the site and contaminated groundwater with chlorinated

volatile organic compounds (CVOCs), including Trichloroethylene (TCE),

Tetrachloroethylene (PCE) and vinyl chloride. EPA constructed a groundwater

treatment facility in 2004 to address contaminated groundwater. In 2018, EPA

determined that this system needed to be expanded and enhanced.

EPA BIL funding will be used to expand the existing groundwater pump and treat

system to include additional wells and upgrade all existing treatment

equipment to accommodate additional flow rates and address the source of

contamination more efficiently. The work to expand and enhance the system is

estimated to cost about $14 million.

Today’s investment is the final wave of funding from the $3.5 billion

allocated for Superfund cleanup work in the President’s Bipartisan

Infrastructure Law. So far, EPA has deployed more than $2 billion for cleanup

activities at more than 150 Superfund National Priorities List sites. Thanks

President Biden’s commitment to addressing legacy pollution and improving

public health, EPA has been able to provide as much funding for cleanup work

in the past two years as it did in the previous five years while delivering on

President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which set a goal to deliver 40% of

the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged

communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by

pollution.

EPA is committed to advancing environmental justice and incorporating equity

considerations into all aspects of the Superfund cleanup process. Thus far,

nearly 80% of the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has gone to

sites in communities with potential environmental justice concerns. Out of the

25 sites to receive funding for new cleanup projects, more than 75% are in

communities with potential environmental justice concerns based on data from

EJSCREEN.

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is restoring the health and

economic vitality of communities that have been exposed to pervasive legacy

pollution. The historic investment made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

strengthens every part of the Superfund program, making a dramatic difference

in EPA’s ability to tackle threats to human health and the environment. In

addition to funding cleanup construction work, the investment is enabling EPA

to increase funding for and accelerate essential work needed to prepare sites

for construction and to ensure communities are meaningfully involved in the

cleanup process. In 2023, EPA continued to fund Superfund pre-construction

activities such as remedial investigations, feasibility studies, remedial

designs, and community involvement at double pre-Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

levels.

In 1980, Congress passed the Comprehensive Environmental Response,

Compensation and Liability Act (CERLCA), known as Superfund. The law gave EPA

the authority and funds to hold polluters accountable for cleaning up the most

contaminated sites across the country. When no viable responsible party is

found or cannot afford the cleanup, EPA steps in to address risks to human

health and the environment using funds appropriated by Congress, like the

funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

