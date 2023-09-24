(AGENPARL) – dom 24 settembre 2023 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Robinson Travels to Colombia
09/24/2023

Office of the Spokesperson

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson will travel to Colombia on September 25-28, where he will co-lead with Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Deputy Director Adam Cohen the U.S. delegation to the U.S.-Colombia Counternarcotics Working Group (CNWG), as well as meet with Colombian officials and partners.

From September 25-26, Assistant Secretary Robinson, Deputy Director Cohen, and USAID Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean Assistant Administrator Marcela Escobari, among other officials, will meet with the CNWG in Bogotá and discuss shared counternarcotics challenges and opportunities for greater collaboration with Colombian counterparts. Assistant Secretary Robinson will then visit INL programs September 27-28. Throughout his visit, the Assistant Secretary will review INL programming that supports Colombian efforts to reduce drug production and trafficking, counter environmental crimes such as illegal mining, and strengthen the rule of law and human rights.

