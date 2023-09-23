News Release – City of Toronto announces new FitnessTO membership program with affordable and flexible options for Torontonians

(AGENPARL) – sab 23 settembre 2023 City of Toronto Media Relations has issued the following:

News Release

September 23, 2023

City of Toronto announces new FitnessTO membership program with affordable and flexible options for Torontonians

Today, Councillor Alejandra Bravo (Davenport, Chair of Economic and Community Development Committee) and City of Toronto staff officially announced FitnessTO, a new fitness membership program that delivers affordable and flexible options to suit peoples’ lifestyles, fitness levels and goals.

FitnessTO will provide greater access to locations offering fitness programs and services depending on the type of membership purchased, including access to more than 65 community recreation centres throughout Toronto that offer weight and cardio rooms, lane swims and drop-in group fitness programs. In addition, youth as young as 13 years of age are now eligible to purchase memberships. Participants 60 years and older and youth 13 to 18 years receive a 50 per cent discount on the regular price of memberships, day passes and multi-visit passes.

Three membership options are now available for residents and non-residents to purchase at community recreation centres in one-month, three-month and 12-month (annual) options, along with new day passes and multi-visit passes. Membership options and pricing are available on the City’s Fitness webpage: http://www.toronto.ca/fitness.

Members can pursue their health and fitness goals by dropping in for self-led workouts at more than:

• 65 locations offering drop-in group fitness programs (including land and aquatic)

• 40 weight and cardio rooms

• 35 indoor pools with lane swim

Discounts and free recreation programs

Many community centres offer free recreation programs, including leisure swimming and drop-in programs for children, youth and older adults. Participants attending free centres can access City-delivered, registered and drop-in programs at no cost, including fitness centres, cardio and weight rooms, lane swims, group fitness drop-in classes and aquatic fitness classes. More information about free centres and lower-cost recreation options is available on the City’s Free & Lower-Cost Recreation Options webpage: http://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/free-lower-cost-recreation-options/.

Welcome Policy yearly credit

The Welcome Policy is a recreation fee subsidy to help individuals and families who live in Toronto to participate in City recreation programs. Those receiving social assistance (Ontario Works) and living in Toronto are pre-approved to receive this credit and should speak to a caseworker or apply online. Toronto residents with a before-tax total family income below the Low Income Cut-Off (LICO) threshold may also apply for the Welcome Policy by visiting the City’s Welcome Policy webpage: http://www.toronto.ca/community-people/employment-social-support/child-family-support/welcome-policy-recreation-fee-subsidy/.

Quotes:

“Ensuring the health and wellness of Torontonians is important. We’re proud to provide accessible and flexible fitness membership options, making it easier for everyone to prioritize their well-being and stay active. A healthier city is a stronger city. My thanks to City staff who have worked hard to expand benefits and increase options.”

– Mayor Olivia Chow

“The City’s commitment to providing affordable fitness memberships at City fitness centres reflects its dedication to the health and well-being of our seniors, youth and adults alike. This new membership model improves access to fitness spaces and serves the diverse needs of local communities within neighbourhoods.”

– Councillor Alejandra Bravo (Davenport), Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee