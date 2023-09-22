Public Schedule – September 22, 2023

(AGENPARL) – ven 22 settembre 2023 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_* * *

Secretary Blinken is on travel to New York [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-the-78th-united-nations-general-assembly/ ] from September 17-22, 2023.

*8:00 a.m.* Secretary Blinken meets with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko in New York City, New York.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*9:00 a.m. *Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at the Addressing the Urgent Security Situation in Haiti Meeting in New York City, New York.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*10:30 a.m. *Secretary Blinken participates in a meeting with West African partners on the situation in Niger, in New York City, New York*.

**(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*12:00 p.m. *Secretary Blinken meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*2:00 p.m.* Secretary Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in New York City, New York.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*3:00 p.m*. Secretary Blinken holds a press availability in New York City, New York.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

“Secretary Blinken’s remarks will be streamed live on the “*”Department homepage”* [ https://www.state.gov/ ]” and “*”YouTube Channel.”* [ https://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo#_blank ]” ”

“Preset for video cameras is 2:15 p.m in the Reid Room on the second floor of the Lotte Palace Hotel. Final access is at 2:45 p.m. “”Security screening for the press availability will take place in the Lotte Palace courtyard on Madison Avenue (between 50th and 51st). Please build in time for screening and proceed to the Reid Room when finished.”

*4:00 p.m. *Secretary Blinken hosts the Partners in the Blue Pacific Ministerial in New York City, New York.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)** *

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria J. Nuland; Counselor Derek Chollet; Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez; Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie D. Jenkins; Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Elizabeth Allen; Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Molly Phee; Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink; Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu; Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols; Assistant Secretary for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne Witkowsky; Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd D. Robinson; Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison; Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes; Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim; Acting Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer R. Littlejohn; Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry; Special Presidential Representative for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Implementation Johnnie Carson; Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler; and Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Michael Hammer attend meetings and events surrounding the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

No Department Press Briefing.

