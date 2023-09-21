Trending
venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
United States Announces $116 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to People in Burma, Bangladesh, and the Region

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
The United States will provide more than $116 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support vulnerable populations in Burma, Bangladesh, and the region, including more than $74 million to support Rohingya refugees and their host communities. With this new funding, the United States’ total assistance for those affected by the crisis in Burma, Bangladesh, and the region totals more than $2.2 billion since August 2017, when over 740,000 Rohingya fled genocide, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing in Burma’s Rakhine State for safety in Bangladesh.
This funding provides life-sustaining support to nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, many of them survivors of a campaign of genocide, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing, and 540,000 members of Bangladeshi communities that generously host Rohingya refugees. This assistance includes safe drinking water, health care, protection, education, shelter, and psychosocial support. The United States recognizes the generosity of the government and people of Bangladesh and other Rohingya-hosting countries in the region and urges other donors to contribute to the humanitarian response in Bangladesh, increase support to those driven from and affected by violence in Burma, and work towards lasting solutions to the refugee crisis.
