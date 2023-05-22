Live
I Worried The COVID Vaccine Gave My Husband A Stroke. It Took A Year To Find The Truth

Agenparl English By

(AGENPARL) – STANFORD (CA) lun 22 maggio 2023

Michelle M. Mello

(Originally published by The San Francisco Chronicle on May 22, 2023)

My husband can’t watch soccer games anymore, and for a year I wondered if the COVID-19 vaccine was to blame.

His first stroke happened a few days after a COVID vaccination. It flummoxed everyone: He had no previous health problems, and the vaccine he got wasn’t associated with stroke. As a health researcher and vaccine proponent, I had a hard time making sense of it.

Now, at just 47, he has survived two strokes and lives with a constellation of small, weird brain impairments. For some reason, watching soccer players zip around the field blows some mysterious circuitry that rerouted to fix his post-stroke double vision.

(Continue reading the opinion essay on The San Francisco Chronicle’s page here.)

Fonte/Source: https://law.stanford.edu/2023/05/22/i-worried-the-covid-vaccine-gave-my-husband-a-stroke-it-took-a-year-to-find-the-truth/

