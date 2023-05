(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES gio 18 maggio 2023 Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met Prime Minister Antonio Costa of Portugal, as well as foreign minister João Cravinho and defence minister Helena Carreiras in Lisbon on Thursday (18 May 2023) to discuss preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July.

