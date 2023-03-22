Live
mercoledì, 22 Mar 2023 18:36
La tua pubblicità su Agenparl Abbonati
Abbonati

Subject files – Single Market Emergency Instrument – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

Agenparl English By

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mer 22 marzo 2023

cargo shipping containers
IMCO is preparing a report, with Mr Andreas Schwab (EPP) as Rapporteur, on the proposal for a Regulation establishing the single market emergency instrument and repealing Council Regulation No (EC) 2679/98. The draft reports will be presented by the Rapporteur at the committee meeting of 28 March 2023.

The proposal aims to put in place a flexible and transparent mechanism in order to respond quickly to emergencies and crises that threaten the functioning of the single market. The SMEI package includes one main regulation and two accompanying legislative proposals.

Together, these seek to ensure the coordination, solidarity, and coherence of EU crisis response, protecting the single market. Essentially, the proposed instrument is intended to ensure:

  • the continued free movement of goods, services, and persons
  • the smooth-running of supply chains, and
  • the availability of and access to goods and services.

At its meeting of 10 October 2022, IMCO Members heard a presentation by the Commission on the proposal for a Regulation establishing the single market emergency instrument and repealing Council Regulation No (EC) 2679/98. In addition, an exchange of views was held in committee on 24 January 2023.

Source : © European Union, 2023 – EP

Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/committees/en/product/product-details/20221121CDT10668

Share.

articoli correlati

Agenparl

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

Contatti

Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

Per info scrivi a:
info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 681 9270 (RM, Italy)

Tel: +39 06 9357 9408 (RM, Italy)

Servizi

Tieniti informato

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © COPYRIGHT AGENPARL