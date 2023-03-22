Subject files – Single Market Emergency Instrument – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mer 22 marzo 2023

IMCO is preparing a report, with Mr Andreas Schwab (EPP) as Rapporteur, on the proposal for a Regulation establishing the single market emergency instrument and repealing Council Regulation No (EC) 2679/98. The draft reports will be presented by the Rapporteur at the committee meeting of 28 March 2023.

The proposal aims to put in place a flexible and transparent mechanism in order to respond quickly to emergencies and crises that threaten the functioning of the single market. The SMEI package includes one main regulation and two accompanying legislative proposals.

Together, these seek to ensure the coordination, solidarity, and coherence of EU crisis response, protecting the single market. Essentially, the proposed instrument is intended to ensure:

the continued free movement of goods, services, and persons

the smooth-running of supply chains, and

the availability of and access to goods and services.

At its meeting of 10 October 2022, IMCO Members heard a presentation by the Commission on the proposal for a Regulation establishing the single market emergency instrument and repealing Council Regulation No (EC) 2679/98. In addition, an exchange of views was held in committee on 24 January 2023.