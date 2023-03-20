Live
lunedì, 20 Mar 2023 14:27
La tua pubblicità su Agenparl Abbonati
Abbonati

Fatal collision following police pursuit in Tower Hamlets

Agenparl English By

(AGENPARL) – LONDON lun 20 marzo 2023

One person has died and another has been injured in a collision in Tower Hamlets.

At around 02:20hrs on Monday, 20 March, a motorcycle with two riders collided with railings on Commercial Road, E3.

The motorcycle was being pursued by police officers at the time of the collision, having failed to stop.

Despite the efforts of officers and ambulance colleagues, a 30-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers await confirmation that family members have been informed.

A 29-year-old man was also taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. They have advised that they will be conducting an independent investigation.

Fonte/Source: https://news.met.police.uk/news/fatal-collision-following-police-pursuit-in-tower-hamlets-463872?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Share.

articoli correlati

Agenparl

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

Contatti

Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

Per info scrivi a:
info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 681 9270 (RM, Italy)

Tel: +39 06 9357 9408 (RM, Italy)

Servizi

Tieniti informato

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © COPYRIGHT AGENPARL