Your IMF Update: Country Report No. 2022/325 – Solomon Islands

At the request of the Central Bank of Solomon Islands, the technical assistance mission was conducted by the IMF’s Statistics Department (STA) to assist the SI authorities in strengthening the compilation and dissemination of government finance statistics (GFS) and public sector debt statistics (PSDS) for decision making and providing data to the Fund for surveillance. The technical issues focused on inconsistencies in stocks and flows in GFS and PSDS and on recording of grants. The mission found that the inconsistencies among various statistics stemmed from the different source data and the reconciliation was recommended. The mission also suggested to set up a Government Finance taskforce to improve the coordination for compilation among compilers from various agencies and share responsibility and accountability of involved agencies in this process.

