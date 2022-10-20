SELECTUSA NEWS & EVENTS

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 ottobre 2022 [Slide1]

OCTOBER 20, 2022

Women in Tech: Virtual Inbound Investment Mission

NOVEMBER 15 – 17, 2022

As part of its SelectUSA Tech program, SelectUSA’s Select Global Women in Tech (SGWIT) program aims to promote American competitiveness and technology leadership by attracting talented female leaders in emerging technology sectors to spur economic growth and innovation, as well as to support women’s economic empowerment globally.

To support this effort, SelectUSA will host a virtual Inbound Investment Mission in November 2022 focused on Women in Tech. Programming will run from November 15-17, in addition to a networking platform open to participants. Join us to build new skills, make new contacts, ignite new ideas, achieve your goals, and reinvigorate your work.

SelectUSA at Web Summit 2022

NOVEMBER 1 – 4, 2022LISBON, PORTUGAL

SelectUSA is going to Web Summit! On November 1-4, 2022, we will be at one of world’s leading tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal. SelectUSA Investment Specialists will be available at Booth E387 in Pavilion 3 to meet with international tech companies interested in expanding to the United States. Additionally U.S. economic development organizations (EDOs) attending Web Summit are encouraged to get in touch with SelectUSA to learn more about our programming and how to get involved!

The Application Portal is NOW OPEN!

Join us at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment SummitMay 1 – 4, 2023 National Harbor, MD

THE HIGHEST-PROFILE EVENT IN THE U.S. DEDICATED TO PROMOTING FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (FDI)

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the top event in the United States for FDI promotion, connecting investors, companies, economic development organizations, and industry experts to seize every opportunity available through U.S. investment.

The 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit returns to National Harbor, Maryland from May 1 – 4, 2023 to establish new connections and opportunities to grow through Investing in the U.S.

Interested in attending a SelectUSA hosted event?

2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit Photos

Did you attend the 2022 Investment Summit? We have a full online album of photos captured at the 2022 Investment Summit! Feel free to download and share across your different platforms.

Did you know SelectUSA has an Instagram now? Be sure to give us a follow using the QR code, above!

If you want to keep up with SelectUSA through social media, be sure to give us a follow. We post updates, FDI news, success stories, and more on a daily basis!

