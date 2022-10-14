(AGENPARL) – ven 14 ottobre 2022 [Go to the page](https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room)

The Week Ahead 17 – 23 October 2022

Plenary session, Strasbourg

Sakharov Prize 2022. On Wednesday, Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (EP President and political group leaders) will decide on the laureate for the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. Shortlisted this year are: Julian Assange; the brave Ukrainian People represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society; and the Truth Commission in Colombia. The winner will be announced by EP President Roberta Metsola in the chamber at 17.00.

Consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine. MEPs will address the social and economic consequences of the war including the introduction of a windfall tax, migration flows to the EU, and the destruction of cultural heritage in Ukraine (Tuesday, Thursday).

EU October summit. In a debate with the Commission and the Czech Presidency MEPs will outline their expectations for the 20-21 October EU summit, which will focus on the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine, the EU’s continued support for Ukraine, and emergency energy measures (debate Wednesday).

Protecting critical infrastructure. Amidst fears of possible attacks and after several unexplained ruptures of the Nordstream pipelines, MEPs will quiz the Commission on what the EU is doing to protect its critical infrastructure (Tuesday).

Alternative fuels infrastructure. To help the EU achieve its climate neutral goal, MEPs are set to demand that car-recharging stations be installed every 60 km and greenhouse gas emissions from ships be limited. A press conference by the rapporteurs is scheduled at 15.00 on Wednesday (debate Monday, vote Wednesday).

Climate change/COP27. MEPs are set to call on all countries to step up their 2030 climate targets before the COP27 in Egypt 6-18 November, to limit global warming in line with the Paris agreement. They are also expected to demand the USD 100 billion climate finance goal be met and that donors start disbursing money already in 2022 (debate Tuesday, vote Thursday).

President of Slovakia. On Wednesday at 11.30, Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic, will address MEPs in a formal sitting.

Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism. On Wednesday at 18.30, Parliament will award the 2022 Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism in a ceremony to be opened by President Metsola. The prize rewards outstanding journalism that promotes or defends EU core principles and values. A press seminar on “Safeguarding Media Freedom: the role of the EU” will take place 15.00-17.30. On Thursday, MEPs will also vote on a resolution on the Rule of Law in Malta, five years after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

President’s Diary. EP President Metsola will meet the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, she will speak at the 30th anniversary of ARTE, the European culture TV channel. She will have a bilateral meeting with the Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová on Wednesday morning, before President Čaputová addresses plenary. On Thursday morning, she will speak at the European Anti-SLAPP Conference, before travelling to Brussels where she will address heads of state or government at the summit at 15.00, followed by a press conference.

Last-minute briefing. On Monday at 16.30, Parliament’s Spokesperson will hold a press briefing on the plenary session, which starts at 17.00. Political group briefings will take place on Tuesday morning.

