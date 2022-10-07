News from the John W. Kluge Center: Kluge Center Welcomes New Director Kevin Butterfield

(AGENPARL) – ven 07 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Kluge Center Welcomes New Director Kevin Butterfield

Butterfield succeeds Brent Yacobucci, who has returned to managing the energy and materials research section at the Congressional Research Service after serving as acting director, as well as previous director John Haskell, who retired in 2021.

Under Butterfield’s leadership, the Washington Library at Mount Vernon provided access and services to extensive materials on George Washington, colonial America, and the revolutionary era to scholars, and hosted research fellowships, public programs, and academic partnerships.