martedì, 04 Ott 2022 22:19
Ontario government

MEDIA ADVISORY
Minister Calandra to Make an Announcement
October 04, 2022
Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Christine Hogarth, MPP for Etobicoke — Lakeshore, to make an announcement.
Date:
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Time:
Remarks at 10:00 a.m. A media availability will follow.
Location:
Etobicoke, ON
Livestream:
Notes:
Media Contacts
Jake Roseman
Office of the Minister of Long-Term Care
Ministry of Long-Term Care Media Line
Communications Branch

