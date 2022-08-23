(AGENPARL) – mar 23 agosto 2022 Joins the Team as the Group’sChief Innovation Officer and Managing Executive Director of “Smart City & Urban Innovation”

MultiCORE International Group Announces its Latest Senior Executive Appointment as Seasoned Professional Marcus Shingles Joins the Team as the Group’s Chief Innovation Officer and Managing Executive Director of “Smart City & Urban Innovation”

Bangkok, Thailand – MultiCORE International Group ([www.multicore-int.com](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=e3ff0a6414&e=3aae956a1b)) announced today its new appointment of Marcus Shingles to their executive leadership team.

“We are entering a key phase of our organization’s growth”, said Cameron J. Wolfe, CEO. “As MultiCORE prepares for the launch of our next phase of strategic client initiatives in Thailand, Cambodia, and the UAE to design and build world-class infrastructure and nextgeneration smart-cities, we are constantly expanding our ecosystem and pushing the limits on our capabilities, and Marcus brings to our team the additional knowledge, leadership skills, and access we need to the world’s top thought-leaders and experts in fields such as AI, robotics, 3d printing, virtual/augmented reality, energy systems, Big Data and analytics, as well as the emerging decentralization of eGovernment via blockchain architectures and DAOs. Beyond Marcus’ knowledge and network, his several decades experience as an operator and implementer of these innovative capabilities is why we’ve brought him on board as part of our executive leadership team.”

Marcus Shingles comes to MultiCORE International Group after a career as a Partner and Executive leader within the global Innovation consulting practices of both Bain Consulting and Deloitte Consulting. He was recently the CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, a non-profit and global leader in using crowdsourcing, incentive competition, and prize models to generate breakthrough innovations to solve humanity’s grandest challenges. He currently serves on several boards focused on innovation, including Stanford University School of Engineering’s “Disruptive Technology & Digital Cities” Program, the Virtual World Society, and several global educational non-profits that work with underserved communities to introduce equity in emerging technologies. Marcus is also currently a member of the World Economic Forum’s “Expert Network” with a focus on “The 4th Industrial Revolution”, where is leading a major research and pilot initiative on food supply-chain transparency using Blockchains. Marcus is actively involved with the United Nations specialized agency, the ITU, where he helped launch the “AI For Good” initiative in 2016, and currently where he is leading efforts to leverage emerging Metaverse capabilities for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In addition, Marcus is currently leading a U.S.-based educational non-profit and public charity- Exponential Destiny – with his cofounders, a group of youth leaders who he has been mentoring since “adopting” their high-school in south-central Los Angeles in 2015 to design a new curriculum focused on technology entrepreneurship. Exponential Destiny’s mission is to provide specialized training as “Metaverse Entrepreneurs” for individuals in low-income and economically stressed situations, and to assist public schools in underserved communities in adopting and incorporating Virtual Reality and other emerging Metaverse capabilities into their education approaches. In February of 2022, Marcus and his team delivered the opening keynote on “Metaverse for SDGs” at the United Nations ITU’s “Digital Transformation” summit at the UN HQ in Geneva, Switzerland, in which they officially announced the “Metaverse for SDGs Global Prize & VR Competition”, which MultiCORE is an official funding sponsor.

Marcus advises several startups that are using emerging technologies to disrupt traditional industries, and his expertise in innovation and technology has been featured on leading broadcasts and publications, including NBC’s The Today Show, CNBC’s Squawk Box, The Wall Street Journal, BBC, The Los Angeles Times, Forbes, and Wired magazine. On the topic of navigating disruptive change resulting from emerging disruptive technologies, Marcus has advised the CEOs and executive leadership teams of the world’s top global organizations.

“After a year of advising, I now look forward to Marcus officially joining our leadership team”, added MultiCORE’s Group President, Saif Ghanima. “Marcus and his network of experts have proven to be excellent thought-partners for our vision for re-defining the true intent and direction of ‘Smart-Cities’; a primary focus that is obsessed less with optimizing for futuristic design and tunnel-vision on deploying digital and technical solutions, and more on “citizen-driven design” and “humanity-centricity”. Our approach is to consider a more comprehensive view for the future of urbanism, which includes “smart” education, citizen quality of life, health and wellness, sustainable agriculture, sustainable and regenerative methods, citizen-inclusion, nature-based solutions, etc. We believe that truly “smart-cities” should be contributing to all of the United Nations 17 SDGs, and thus Marcus’ addition will be critical as we strive to fulfill our mission, and do so in the most responsible, sustainable, and innovative manner for our clients and stakeholders.”

About MultiCORE Group International [www.multicore-int.com](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=572b78e17e&e=3aae956a1b)

