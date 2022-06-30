Twitter Zach Parkinson-2022-06-30 22:51 By Redazione 1 Luglio 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Jean-Leonard Touadi-2022-06-30 22:45 1 Luglio 2022 New chairs appointed to the Teaching Council and Te Kura 1 Luglio 2022 2022-06-30 22:04:36 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 1.5 – 2 km NE Salvitelle (SA) 1 Luglio 2022 2022-06-30 22:14:15 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.4 – 1 km SW San Giorgio di Pesaro (PU) 1 Luglio 2022 Redazione RT @AGHamilton29: No, he really didn’t. He was directly citing the argument of one of the parties, not making his own claim. The fact that…Twitter – Zach Parkinson 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleJean-Leonard Touadi-2022-06-30 22:45 - Advertisement - Correlati Jean-Leonard Touadi-2022-06-30 22:45 1 Luglio 2022 Ron DeSantis-2022-06-30 22:33 1 Luglio 2022 Netflix-2022-06-30 22:27 1 Luglio 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Jean-Leonard Touadi-2022-06-30 22:45 1 Luglio 2022 New chairs appointed to the Teaching Council and Te Kura 1 Luglio 2022 2022-06-30 22:04:36 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 1.5 – 2 km NE Salvitelle (SA) 1 Luglio 2022 2022-06-30 22:14:15 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.4 – 1 km SW San Giorgio di Pesaro (PU) 1 Luglio 2022 2022-06-30 22:22:30 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.6 – 7 km S Gualdo Tadino (PG) 1 Luglio 2022