Zach Parkinson-2022-06-16 19:26

By Redazione
RT @RNCResearch: Americans are so interested in Pelosi’s illegitimate January 6 hearing that NBC just cut away to golf https://t.co/KVqbvQW…
Twitter – Zach Parkinson

