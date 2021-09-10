(AGENPARL) – ven 10 settembre 2021 [Departmental Papers](http://www.imf.org/external/ns/cs.aspx?id=243)

SEPTEMBER 10, 2021

[Author/Editor: Armand P Fouejieu,Alvar Kangur,Samuel Romero Martinez,Mauricio Soto](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Departmental-Papers-Policy-Papers/Issues/2021/09/10/Pension-Reforms-in-Europe-464651?cid=em-COM-123-43591)

In the past few decades, a myriad of reforms in Europe have had a significant impact on the way and extent to which public pensions provide retirement income. This departmental paper takes stock of where European pension systems stand and assesses their key characteristics. We present a novel measure of the balance between lifetime benefits and contributions—the Proportionality Measure—to examine pension systems’ long-term sustainability, fairness, and intergenerational equity

