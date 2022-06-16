Weekly Digest Newsletter: 16 June 2022

(AGENPARL) – gio 16 giugno 2022 This week’s news and updates about health and safety at work []

Issued: 16 June 2022

This week’s edition contains information about inspections on construction sites taking place across Great Britain.

Also, we have:

– advice on preventing slips and trips in the workplace

– news of recent enforcement prosecutions

– links to our latest job vacancies

– details on how HSE is supporting Men’s Health Week 2022

Slips and trips are the most common cause of injury at work.

Slips and trips cause over a third of all major injuries and can also lead to other types of accidents, such as falls from height or into machinery.

The solutions are often simple and cost-effective.

—————————————————————

Construction sites across Great Britain are being targeted as part of a month-long HSE respiratory health inspection initiative and the Dust Kills campaign.

The inspections are checking employers and workers know the risks, plan their work and are using the right controls to protect workers from inhaling construction dust including respirable crystalline silica (RCS) and wood dust.

—————————————————————

Two former company directors have been sentenced and fined after a refurbishment project was found to have disturbed asbestos containing materials while demolition work was still taking place.

Both individuals received a 14-month sentence, suspended for 2 years, and were ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid community work within 12 months. In addition they were both suspended as directors for 10 years and ordered to pay costs.

—————————————————————

Join our team and help to protect lives and livelihoods.

We have a wide range of exciting vacancies. For details of selected posts, follow the links below:

closes 27 June; 4 posts available

closes 30 June

closes 11 July

—————————————————————

13-19 June is Men’s Health Week, encouraging all men to take notice of what’s going on in their body and mind.

Research and data indicate that with the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years, we have taken our eyes off other serious conditions:

– Early stage cancer diagnoses fell by third in first lockdown and that shortfall has continued

– Macmillan Cancer Support say around 50,000 people have missed a cancer diagnosis during the pandemic (prostate cancer diagnoses were down 29% between 2019 and 2020)

– Male GP visits fell more than female visits

