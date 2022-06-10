(AGENPARL) – ven 10 giugno 2022 [Image]

Week in brief 13-19 June 2022

SRSG on Migration and Refugees to visit the Republic of Moldova

Meetings are scheduled with relevant authorities, with the Ombudsman and the People’s Advocate for Child’s Rights, representatives of NGOs and international organisations and civil society.

The SRSG will also visit the Moldexpo Refugee Accommodation Centre in Chisinau and the Palanca border crossing point near the Ukrainian border.

On 15 June 2022, the SRSG will open the Council of Europe seminar on “Psychological Support to Refugees: Strengthening Professional Capacities”.

René Cassin advocacy competition 2022

15-17 June, Strasbourg – On the occasion of the 37th René Cassin Human Rights Advocacy Competition, the 32 qualifying teams, from a range of countries (Belgium, France, Slovenia and Switzerland) and out of more than 40 university teams that competed in the written stage, will face off at the European Court of Human Rights on a mock case concerning the boundaries of humour and hate speech online.

The competition, consisting of mock legal proceedings in French based on the European Convention on Human Rights, is open to law and political science students.

Plenary session of the Venice Commission

The Venice Commission also is expected to endorse its urgent opinion on the constitutional and legislative framework on the referendum and election announcements by Tunisian President Kais Saied.

No media access will be available during the closed session in Venice.

Any press releases for adopted opinions will be made available as of Monday 20 June, when the opinions are expected to be published.

*All references to Kosovo, whether the territory, institutions or population, in this text shall be understood in full compliance with United Nations’ Security Council Resolution 1244 and without prejudice to the status of Kosovo.

And also…

It will also consider follow-up reports on Belgium, Germany, Georgia, Italy, Portugal, Liechtenstein and San Marino evaluating compliance with its recommendations in respect of MPs, judges and prosecutors, as well as on Denmark and Switzerland on the criminalisation of corruption and the transparency of party funding.

An exchange of views with the Vice-Chair of the International Partnership against Corruption in Sport, Pâquerette Girard Zapelli, is also on the agenda.

14 June, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 15 judgments concerning Albania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain and Türkiye.

16 June, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 15 judgments and/or decisions concerning Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia and the United Kingdom.

All times are CEST unless indicated otherwise.

