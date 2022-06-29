21.5 C
VATPOSTR3640 – Freight transport: Place of Supply from 1 January 2010: examples

(AGENPARL) – LONDON mer 29 giugno 2022

From To Customer Place of Supply VAT
UK UK UK Business UK Supplier charge UK VAT
UK Non Business UK Supplier Charge UK VAT
Overseas Business Outside the UK Outside of UK VAT
Overseas Non Business UK Supplier charge UK VAT
UK Australia UK Business UK Supplier charge UK VAT (may be Z/R)
Non Business customer Where physically takes place (see note) Supplier charge UK VAT (may be Z/R to extent transport takes place in UK)
Italian Business Italy Outside scope of UK VAT
USA China Business customer Where phisically takes place (see note) Outside UK VAT
Non Business customer Where physically takes place (see note) Outside of UK VAT

Note: The supply to persons not in business, and UK businesses, that takes places in country(ies) or international waters/airspace outside the UK, are treated as taking place where the service physically takes place in proportion to the distances covered in each place. To the extent that the service is provided in any other country, there may be a liability to register for VAT / taxes there.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/hmrc-internal-manuals/vat-place-of-supply-transport/vatpostr3640

