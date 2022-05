(AGENPARL) – mer 04 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Upcoming Events from the Library of Congress.

Join us tomorrow for the premiere of LIVE! at the Library. Enjoy happy hour food and beverage available for purchase, explore Library exhibitions, and more. Join us for the showing of the film “Selena,” the 1997 biographical film of Tejana star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, inducted into the Library of Congress National Film Registry in 2021.

🔊 Listen to this