Traditional Folklore in a Digital World: Social Media

Tuesday, August 24, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

Join the American Folklife Center in this second of a two-part series of online Zoom presentations with live Q&A on Traditional Folklore in a Digital World. Panelists include: Dee Dee Chainey of the “#FolkloreThursday” hashtag event and blog, Andy Paciorek of the “Folk Horror Revival” Facebook page and online community and Sara Cleto and Brittany Warman of the “Carterhaugh School of Folklore and the Fantastic.”

Homegrown: Shaker Spirituals in Maine

Wednesday, August 25, noon-12:30 p.m. ET

The American Folklife Center presents Brother Arnold Hadd, Kevin Siegfried, and Radiance. This concert will focus on the transmission, history, and meaning of Shaker songs, and Brother Arnold’s work with American composer Kevin Siegfried.

Homegrown: Bennett Konesni

Wednesday, August 25, 12:45-1:30 p.m. ET

Bennett Konesni is a singer, farmer, musician and administrator, based where he grew up in midcoast Maine. He has been singing work songs since he was a teenager on schooners in Penobscot Bay. His concert will include work songs from Maine, including some from the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center’s Maine collections.

Community Collections Grant Opportunities

Wednesday, August 25, 4-5 p.m. ET

Annotation as Artistic Act: Virtual Panel Discussion

Thursday, August 26, noon-1 p.m. ET

Overview of Congress.gov

Thursday, August 26, 2-3 p.m. ET

Exhibitions at the Library of Congress

Several exhibitions are open for visitors to visit at the Library of Congress.

Coming soon: Library of Congress National Book Festival

