(AGENPARL) – mer 27 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.

04/27/2022 02:09 PM EDT

Ulysses S. Grant was born 200 years ago today, April 27, 2022. The Library has a huge collection of the former president’s personal, military and political papers, including letters to his wife, Julia, and the manuscript of his bestselling memoir.

🔊 Listen to this