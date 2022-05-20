(AGENPARL) – ven 20 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

A U.S. delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack, and Bureau of International Organization Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Allison Lombardo will travel to The Hague, the Netherlands, from May 22 to 25, 2022.

In The Hague, the U.S. delegation will hold high-level talks with allies and partners regarding our responses to atrocities committed in Ukraine, Burma, Ethiopia, and other locations experiencing violence. They will also examine how to mitigate the drivers of atrocity risk in regions where preventative efforts can effectively preempt atrocities. The delegation will review support for accountability measures and mechanisms to bring the perpetrators of atrocities to justice, including those committed in the context of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, through the Biden-Harris Administration’s newly announced European Democratic Resilience Initiative (EDRI).

Also in The Hague, Assistant Secretary Witkowsky will meet with Dutch government counterparts to underscore our deep and longstanding transatlantic commitment to European security and coordination. She will emphasize the need for comprehensive partnerships to address shared security concerns, including to advance implementation of the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.

