U.S. Copyright Office Issues a Supplemental Interim Rule Related to the Music Modernization Act Reports of Usage and Payment

NewsNet 964

May 24, 2022

Pursuant to Title I of the Orrin G. Hatch–Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act, the Copyright Office has issued a supplemental interim rule updating certain reporting requirements for digital music providers. The updates relate to reports of adjustment and annual reports of usage that digital music providers submit to the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC).

The supplemental interim rule establishes a process and time frame for digital music providers to receive response files and invoices for reports of adjustment and annual reports of usage from the MLC, as they do for monthly reports of usage under the current rule. The rule also makes related changes to certain annual reporting requirements and clarifies the due date for royalty payments related to annual reports of usage and reports of adjustment.

In light of concerns raised by the Digital Licensee Coordinator relating to digital music providers’ challenges complying with the existing regulations and the imminence of reporting deadlines, the Copyright Office has determined that there is a need to make this interim rule effective immediately, while soliciting public comments on whether it should further modify these specific reporting requirements going forward.

