Tonya Ugoretz Named Assistant Director of the Directorate of Intelligence

Director Christopher Wray has named Tonya Ugoretz as the assistant director of the Directorate of Intelligence (DI) at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

May 20, 2022

