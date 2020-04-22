mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Breaking News

EARTH DAY TURNS 50 AMID A GLOBAL PANDEMIC AND CLIMATE BREAKDOWN

QUEI PROMESSI SPOSI CHE CI PARLANO OGGI

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #24

25 APRILE. DELRIO: ERRORE ESCLUDERE ANPI DA CELEBRAZIONI

BARBARO (LEGA) AL MISE: COMMISSARI MONITORIZZINO EVOLUZIONE CONSORZIO MANITAL

IL PAPA PREGA PERCHé L’EUROPA RIESCA AD AVERE L’UNITà FRATERNA SOGNATA DAI…

L. LINKEVIčIUS: COVID-19 DOES NOT STOP RUSSIA’S ONGOING AGGRESSION

“I LUOGHI DELLA MEMORIA: UN PATRIMONIO DELLA DEMOCRAZIA” – INCONTRO IN VIDEOCONFERENZA…

MAFIA, SALVINI: SUCCESSO ENORME CONFISCA PATRIMONIO CLAN SPADA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PETIZIONE N. 539 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

TODAY IN HISTORY – APRIL 22

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mer 22 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.
Today in History – April 22 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/april-22?loclr=eatod ]
Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970, when an estimated 20 million people nationwide attended events at tens of thousands of locations including elementary and secondary schools, universities, and community sites across the United States. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/april-22?loclr=eatod ].
Clickhere [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/today-in-history?loclr=eatod ] to search Today in History for other historic moments.
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More