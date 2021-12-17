(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 8 – Corporations was acted upon by the General Assembly on 12/16/2021:

[SB 203](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79045)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 8 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE GENERAL CORPORATION LAW.

Section 1. Section 1 of this Act amends Sections 145(c) and 145(g). Amended Section 145(c) correct[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79045)

History:

Dec 16, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Judiciary Committee in Senate

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79045

