The following Legislation affecting Title 8 – Corporations was acted upon by the General Assembly on 12/16/2021:
[SB 203](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79045)
AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 8 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE GENERAL CORPORATION LAW.
Section 1. Section 1 of this Act amends Sections 145(c) and 145(g). Amended Section 145(c) correct[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79045)
History:
Dec 16, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Judiciary Committee in Senate
