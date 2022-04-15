(AGENPARL) – ven 15 aprile 2022 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 6 – Commerce and Trade was acted upon by the General Assembly on 4/14/2022:

[SB 90](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48488)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 6 AND TITLE 25 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO FAIR HOUSING.

The Delaware Fair Housing Act and Residential Landlord-Tenant Code both prohibit discrimination base[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48488)

History:

Apr 14, 2022 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 14 YES 7 NOApr 14, 2022 – Amendment SA 1 to SB 90 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 20 YES 1 ABSENTJun 21, 2021 – Amendment SA 1 to SB 90 – Introduced and Placed With BillMar 25, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Housing) in Senate with 3 Favorable, 1 On Its MeritsMar 19, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Housing Committee in Senate

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48488

🔊 Listen to this