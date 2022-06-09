(AGENPARL) – gio 09 giugno 2022 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 5 – Banking was acted upon by the General Assembly on 6/8/2022:

[HB 181](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68683)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 5 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO INTEREST RATES ON LOANS TO INDIVIDUALS.

Delaware is one of a handful of states that has no cap other than unconscionability on interest rate[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68683)

History:

Jun 8, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce) in House with 3 Favorable, 2 On Its Merits, 2 UnfavorableMay 11, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68683

