The following Legislation affecting Title 4 – Alcoholic Liquors was acted upon by the General Assembly on 4/14/2022:

[HB 372](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/99298)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLES 4, 11, 16, AND 30 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO CREATION OF THE DELAWARE MARIJUANA CONTROL ACT.

The Delaware Marijuana Control Act regulates and taxes marijuana in the same manner as alcohol. Se[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/99298)

History:

Apr 14, 2022 – Assigned to Appropriations Committee in HouseApr 13, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Revenue & Finance) in House with 7 Favorable, 1 On Its MeritsApr 7, 2022 – Amendment HA 1 to HB 372 – Introduced and Placed With BillMar 31, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Revenue & Finance Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/99298

[HB 373](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/99307)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 4 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO ALCOHOLIC LIQUORS.

Currently, there is ambiguity whether a person who is 14 or 15 years of age can be employed by resta[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/99307)

History:

Apr 14, 2022 – Signed by GovernorApr 14, 2022 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 21 YESApr 13, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Executive) in Senate with 1 Favorable, 4 On Its MeritsApr 12, 2022 – Re-Assigned to Executive Committee in SenateApr 7, 2022 – Assigned to Banking, Business & Insurance Committee in SenateApr 7, 2022 – Passed By House. Votes: 36 YES 5 ABSENTApr 6, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Administration) in House with 1 Favorable, 3 On Its MeritsMar 31, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Administration Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/99307

