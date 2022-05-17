(AGENPARL) – mar 17 maggio 2022 [logoFullName]
The following Legislation affecting Title 26 – Public Utilities was acted upon by the General Assembly on 5/16/2022:
[SB 298](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109520)
AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 26 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO NET-METERING.
This bill amends provisions in Title 26 of the Delaware Code, Section 1014, related to rules and reg[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109520)
History:
May 16, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Environment & Energy Committee in Senate
URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109520