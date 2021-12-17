(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 [logoFullName]
The following Legislation affecting Title 11 – Crimes and Criminal Procedure was acted upon by the General Assembly on 12/16/2021:
[HB 275](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79043)
AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 11 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE LOSS OR THEFT OF A FIREARM.
This bill increases the penalties for a second offense of a firearm owner’s failure to report the lo[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79043)
History:
Dec 16, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Judiciary Committee in House
URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79043