(AGENPARL) – gio 07 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/07/2022 05:14 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States welcomes the announcement of the formation of a Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen. We support the aspirations of the Yemeni people for an effective, democratic, and transparent government that includes diverse political and civil society voices, including women and other marginalized groups. Most importantly, Yemenis deserve a government that protects rights and freedoms while promoting justice, accountability, and reconciliation.

The United States remains committed to helping advance a durable, inclusive resolution to the conflict in Yemen. We urge the Presidential Leadership Council to abide by the UN-negotiated truce and cooperate with comprehensive UN-led efforts to end the conflict. Yemenis must have the opportunity to determine the future of their country. We urge all the parties to choose the path of peace and dialogue.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this