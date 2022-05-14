(AGENPARL) – sab 14 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/14/2022 04:49 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

We warmly congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on assuming the role of President of the United Arab Emirates after succeeding our steadfast friend His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During his time as Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has been an important partner and valued friend of the United States. We look forward to working closely together to build on the extraordinary partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates that grew under His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s presidency, and continuing our dialogue to advance a more peaceful and secure region and world.

We wish the people of the UAE continued prosperity and advancement under His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership.

