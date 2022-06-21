The School of Engineering double finalists at international awards

(AGENPARL) – JÃ¶NKÃ¶PING mar 21 giugno 2022

These finalists have been named by the global quality assurance body ACEEU (Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities). ACEEU specializes in accrediting and promoting entrepreneurship and collaboration in higher education in order to highlight how higher education institutions should have a greater impact in social, economic and cultural areas.

Commitment and excellence

Last year, the School of Engineering received the accreditation “Engaged University” from ACEEU. The accreditation highlights the school’s commitment and excellence and gives a clear message to students, companies, academic partners, employees and financiers that Jönköping University is a collaborative education institute

In addition to the accreditation, JTH is now one of five finalists to be named “Engaged University of the year”.

“KVIST is unique”

For the first time this year, there will also be a special award dedicated to Triple Helix collaborations. It is for this award that KVIST, a collaborative project between Träcentrum, JTH and Linnaeus University with the aim of increasing collaboration between wood industries and universities, is one of five finalists.

“KVIST is unique in that small companies that have not previously worked with academica are invited to collaborate, with Träcentrum as a link between them,” says Malin Löfving, project manager for KVIST and co-lecturer at JTH.

